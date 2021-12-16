AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE USB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,669. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

