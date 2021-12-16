International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.29. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.45.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

