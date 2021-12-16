SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.74

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 88336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

