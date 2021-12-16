CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR remained flat at $$170.10 during trading hours on Friday. 56,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,299. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

