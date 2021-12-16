$88.07 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $88.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $323.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.73. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

