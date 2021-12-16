AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 1,066 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 670,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,148,078. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.