The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 7,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,425. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

