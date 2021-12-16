Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.69-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

STLD stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,941. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

