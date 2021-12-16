Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,781. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.