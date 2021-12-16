R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,319 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

