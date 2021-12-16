14,368 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Purchased by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. FOX comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 6,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.19. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

