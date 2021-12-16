Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 3,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,192,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The firm has a market cap of $567.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

