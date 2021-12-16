Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Rises By 102.2%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,900 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the November 15th total of 973,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 7,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

