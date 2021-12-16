AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 10096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $3,088,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

