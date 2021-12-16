CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $189.35 and last traded at $190.24. Approximately 6,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 225,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.