Wealthgate Family Office LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.4% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.29. 21,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.60 and a 200 day moving average of $390.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.56 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.