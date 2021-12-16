Performa Ltd US LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Chubb accounts for 1.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.88. 3,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

