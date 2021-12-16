Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.
PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $782.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
