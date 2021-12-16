Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $782.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

