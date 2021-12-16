Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.36.

Shares of TSE MG traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$101.21. 198,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$79.76 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.3299997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

