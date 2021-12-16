Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$20,670.38 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$20,670.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$398,700.

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 232,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$845.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3715514 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

