Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average is $172.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

