Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 352.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 260,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.