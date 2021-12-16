Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.