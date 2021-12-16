Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

TER opened at $161.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

