Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.27.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $402.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

