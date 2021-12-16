Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,889.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,730.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

