242,407 Shares in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 1.18% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 820.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 239,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 213,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,671. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

