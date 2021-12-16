Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

APLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 3,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,543. Applied Science Products has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.