Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,061 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 118,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

