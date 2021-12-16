Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $229.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,114. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.