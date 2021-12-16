-$1.87 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.79). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

RLMD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $40.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

