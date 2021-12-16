SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $47.56.

