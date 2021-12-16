Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,297. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

