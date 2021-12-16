Gruss & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 430,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. AbCellera Biologics makes up approximately 24.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,346 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 222,638 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,291. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

