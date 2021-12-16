Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.26. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $237.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

