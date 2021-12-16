Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.1% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 72,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 707.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.37. 137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,760. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.50.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

