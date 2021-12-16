Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.26 and a 200 day moving average of $359.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

