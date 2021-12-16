AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.87. 119,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $130.78. The company has a market capitalization of $234.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

