Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $188.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASND traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $129.54. 13,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,578. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $181.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.