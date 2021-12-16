Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Jabil updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,754. Jabil has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

