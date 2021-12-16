Lanceria (LANC) Hits Market Cap of $2.99 Million

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $379,457.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.34 or 0.08312339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00079112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,337.30 or 0.99323095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00052378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LANCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.