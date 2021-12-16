Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVCBF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS SVCBF remained flat at $$16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

