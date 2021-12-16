Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE:MX traded up C$1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.13. 89,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,758. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

