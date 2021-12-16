Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. 2,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

