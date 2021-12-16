Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.18 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $159.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $385.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.