Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.