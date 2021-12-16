Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.96. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

