The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.45.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

