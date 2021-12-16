Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

