DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Holdings Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 179.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. DigitalOcean makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726 over the last ninety days.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.